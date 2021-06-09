AVON PARK — The Avon Park Founders Garden Club does not usually present the Yard of the Month Award during the summer months. An exception is being made for the yard of Michael and Gwenda Myers, 721 S. DeLaney St. This yard is beautiful all year, but it is more beautiful at this time of year because of the hundreds of caladium plants in all colors and shapes. Caladiums are planted around a stand of cane palms, surrounding a bird bath along with pink roses and encircling a large deep pink bougainvillea.
A row of colorful caladiums grows in front of the home. Caladiums are also among the white rose bushes under a loquat tree. Large pots containing caladiums are placed amid ixora, aloe vera, jasmine, Hawaiian ti and plumeria along a fence on the side yard. Other plants in the yard include a deep blue plumbago bush, a monstera, loropetalum, hibiscus and arboricola trinette. Three pots containing desert rose plants sit on the front porch, while red roses, crotons and pygmy date palms fill in the space on the ground.
Flowering and ornamental plants aren’t the only plants in the yard. There is a peach tree that bears fruit, a banana plant, a leechee nut tree, blueberries, citrus trees, a plum tree and an enormous mango tree that is overloaded with fruit.
This yard sits at a busy intersection with a four way stop, giving all who travel through the opportunity to view this beautiful yard. This yard is truly deserving of the award.
In talking with Gwenda it was found that her sister had received the Yard of the Month Award a few months earlier. They both learned their gardening skills from their father.
For information about the Avon Park Founders Garden Club, phone 863-452-1927.