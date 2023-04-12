Music - Natalie Merchant

Natalie Merchant performs at Cyndi Lauper’s 8th Annual “Home for the Holidays” benefit concert in New York on Dec. 8, 2018. Merchant’s latest album, “Keep Your Courage,” releases on Friday.

 CHARLES SYKES/INVISION/AP, FILE

NEW YORK (AP) — As the nation went through a health emergency in 2020, so did Natalie Merchant.

The singer-songwriter had major spine surgery just four days before lockdown, with three bones removed from her neck and an incision made over her vocal cords. She lost her voice and suffered nerve damage in her right hand.

