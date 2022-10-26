SEBRING — Neighborhood Church Sebring will host their first ever Fall Fest on Friday, Nov. 4 from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3599 Thunderbird Rd. in Sebring. The event will feature Chubby Wubby’s food truck, Charlie Creek Coffee Company and more!
They are celebrating the change of seasons and you are invited! Fall Fest is a free, family-oriented event with fun for the whole family, ages 0-99! Come enjoy a time of bounce houses, staged photo-ops, games, a scavenger hunt, lots of yummy snacks and even more fun! Bring your family, friends, and neighbors to enjoy this time of year on their front yard at Neighborhood Church.