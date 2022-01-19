LAKE PLACID — There is a new church in Highlands County. The Highlands Baptist Church now is meeting Sunday mornings, Sunday evenings and Wednesday evenings at 216 East Park St. in Lake Placid.
Rising from the former Bethel Baptist Church, the church now is being pastored by Keith Carringer. “We are starting 2022 with a new name and a new pastor — but it will continue to be the traditional Christian message of “the Book, the blood and the blessed hope,” Carringer said.
Despite being just 26 years old, Carringer has been bringing the Word for quite some time. After being saved at age of 7, Carringer said he was called to preach at age 11. He then began bringing the Word in school chapels, nursing homes and church camps.
Carringer is a fourth-generation preacher, following in the footsteps of his father, grandfather and great grandfather. He attended Landmark Baptist College in Haines City where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Pastoral Theology.
He is joined in this new ministry by his wife Bethany. His high school sweetheart, she is a pastor’s daughter and a graduate of Landmark Baptist College with a degree in Elementary Education. While at Landmark, Bethany played piano for a tour group, and taught first grade in the Christian School among an array of other duties.
Carringer states, “The most important thing at Highlands Baptist Church is the Word of God; We believe in the Holy Scriptures of the Old and New Testaments as presented in the King James Bible. They are, in truth, the Word of God as explained in I Thessalonians 2:13.”
The Highlands Baptist Church meets Sunday mornings with Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Worship Service at 11 a.m. Sunday evening services are at 6 p.m. with Wednesday evening prayer meetings at 7 p.m. More information is available at highlandsbaptistlakeplacid.com or by calling the church at 863-464-7643.