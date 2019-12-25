AVON PARK — “Avon Park may be a town made up of 10,000 people, but the love that was shown this holiday season to the little children of Highlands County was nothing short of a miracle,” New Mount Olive A.M.E. Church said. “it takes a village to raise a child!” New Mount Olive A.M.E. Church, 818 S. Delaney Ave. in Avon Park, led by Reverend Derrien Bonney, showed a great demonstration of God’s love and purchased over 250 toys to the children right in their very own neighborhood.
“The youth of New Mount Olive A.M.E. Church are the epitome of young people doing,” said the church. “Take a bow New Mount Olive, God is doing a mighty work within the church.”