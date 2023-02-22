The Stream

This combination of photos show promotional art for, from left, "EO," a film nominated for an Oscar for best international film, streaming Tuesday on the Criterion Channel, "Outer Banks," a series returning for a third season Feb. 23 on Netflix, and "Bruiser," a film premiering Feb. 24 on Hulu. 

 SIDESHOW AND JANUS FILMS/NETFLIX/HULU via AP

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week.

Movies— Adult dramas have generally been having a hard time in theaters in recent months, but one notable exception has been “A Man Called Otto.” The film stars Tom Hanks as a despondent and ornery widower whose suicide plans keep getting foiled by the needs of his neighbors. After having made nearly $100 million in ticket sales worldwide, “A Man Called Otto” arrives on video on demand Tuesday. Marc Forster’s adaptation of Fredrik Backman’s bestseller and a remake of the 2016 Swedish film “A Man Called Ove,” “A Man Called Otto” is well tailored to Hanks’ screen presence while subtly tweaking it. In my review, I wrote that how the film unfolds “won’t surprise anyone, but it does the trick for a little post-holidays heart-warming.”

