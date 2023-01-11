“For last year’s words belong to last year’s language
“And next year’s words await another voice.” ― T.S. Eliot, Four Quartets
How many of us are looking for that other voice or are simply curious about what another voice can bring? The 365 days now ahead of us are like 365 blank pages. The story we write is ours to create and the voice we use is one we alone will choose. Maybe that voice will be used to fight for justice or maybe it will be used to provide calm in a storm. Maybe that voice will reach out to help people in need or maybe it will reach beyond our wildest imaginations. Along with the ringing in of the new year comes the resolutions of millions of Americans vowing to change their lives for the better. At this very moment they are pledging to eat healthier, exercise more, stress less, stick to a budget, or learn a new skill or hobby. What better place to start than at your Library.
Access to UniversalClass through the Heartland Library Cooperative website can help with all of these New Year vows and more. UniversalClass offers hundreds of online CE [continuing education] classes. The courses are not just quick tutorials like you might see on Youtube. They are online classes that include lessons, exams, assignments, discussion boards and actual assessments of your progress. Upon completion, a certificate is awarded to each and every student. If, like me, you consider yourself a lifelong learner, read on to see what UniversalClass can offer you.
A good first step with any resolution would be to set a goal. Try Goal Setting 101 which focuses on different areas of a person’s life where goals can be applied, including personal relationships, health and well-being, finances, professional and educational development, and overall life.
Or, to help with that budget, try Personal Finance 101: How to Manage Your Money. In this class you’ll learn the ins and outs of your individual financial journey in a fun and unique way – as a travel itinerary. Or, try Couponing and learn how to make the most of your money.
If you’re looking to get fit, how about Weight Training 101 which provides a comprehensive view of muscular function and teaches how to safely exercise using the proper form and technique or Weight Loss Management which looks at common weight loss roadblocks and proposes suggestions for overcoming them.
If it’s a new craft, hobby or side hustle you’re after, try Dog Training, Buying and Selling Collectables, Event Planning, Landscaping, Aromatherapy, Cake Decorating, Knitting, or Floral Arrangement. UniversalClass has over 60 courses for crafters, artisans, and hobbyists.
Whatever you decide, your story and your voice are yours to create.
