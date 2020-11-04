SEBRING — Judy Hanson, Past Exalted Ruler (PER) has been selected Elk of the Month for November 2020.
Judy is being honored for not only what she is doing now, but her illustrious past in Elkdom. Currently, she is our Inner Guard and chairs two district committees, Americanism and Drug Awareness. Judy spends many behind the scene hours making sure various quarterly reports are filed on time. One of her many strengths is finding ways to fund the Lodge. Her recent ideas were “Bakeless Bake Sale” and “Change for Change.”
She transferred to Sebring Lodge 1529 in 2013 from North Ft. Myers 2742 and prior to that she was a member of Deep Creek Elks 2763. She served in various positions in these Lodges such as Chaplain, Secretary and Exalted Ruler. She was Exalted Ruler at the Sebring Lodge in 2013.
Judy was born and raised in Chicago. She went to both nursing school, paramedic school and became a CPR instructor. She also worked in security for Wells Fargo. As you can see by her career choices she is a very giving person which accounts for her tremendous history of volunteerism. Judy raised five children, has 14 grand and five great-grandchildren.