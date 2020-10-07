SEBRING — Tony Faverio has been selected as October’s Elk of the Month for Sebring Elks Lodge 1529.
Tony has only been an Elk for two years, but he has hit the ground running. He stepped into the Esteemed Loyal Knight position in April and is doing an excellent job. He volunteers as a caller for Monday afternoon member bar bingo; he and his wife, Paula, also volunteer in the dining room; and he has volunteered to co-chair along with Ron Shilffarth on the Veterans Committee.
Tony was born in Pennsylvania but grew up in Virginia. Tony served four years in the United States Navy, three of those years he was in Vietnam during the TET Offensive on the River Patrol Boat. He worked in the computer industry as an executive of North American Systems Engineering for Data General, then went to IBM before starting his own company, Genesis Network Group.
He and his “wonderful wife” Paula have been married 30 years and between them have five children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. They have been full time Sebring residents for two years. “When you see Tony,” said the Lodge. “Please thank him for all his hard work at the lodge and also thank him for his service.”