Optimist Club makes donation to SFSC Foundation

AVON PARK — John Byrd, on behalf of The Optimist Club of Sebring, presents Jamie Bateman, executive director of Institutional Advancement who oversees the South Florida State College (SFSC) Foundation, with a check in the amount of $26,960.90 for the Foundation’s General Scholarship Fund. Through the SFSC Foundation, the General Scholarship Fund provides SFSC students with financial support to access an affordable, quality education, training, and experience.
The Optimist Club of Sebring was established in 1995 and has donated funds to the SFSC Foundation which have been awarded to Sebring, Avon Park and Lake Placid high school students. The Optimist Club of Sebring puts forth an effort to bring out the best in the youth of the community by providing hope and a positive vision.