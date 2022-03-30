SEBRING — For over 28 years, orchid lovers in Highlands County have been bragging about their exotic plants. These enthusiasts are members of the Orchid Society of Highlands County who have the know-it-all to grow beautiful orchids.
In fact, over the weekend of March 26 and 27, fellow orchid enthusiasts came out in droves to attend the annual Orchid Show. It was held at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Civic Center in Sebring. This year’s show was named Pete’s Magical Orchid Show in memory of Pete Otway, who chaired the event for the past 10 years. Otway passed away in 2021 doing what he loved best – checking on his backyard orchids.
Currently the Orchid Society of Highlands County has over 60 active members. They meet on the fourth Monday of every month at 7 p.m. Emmanuel Church of Christ, 3115 Hope St., in Sebring is the place to be for those informative meetings. You don’t have to be knowledgeable of orchids to participate. Membership dues are just $25 a year for an individual or $35 for a family. New members from all around Highlands County are welcome.
Each monthly meeting consists of a quality guest speaker who presents a variety of orchid related subjects. Members can bring in their blooming orchid plants for everyone to enjoy. Beverages and snacks are served at break time.
The society’s income comes from plant auctions, the annual show, raffles and dues. They use these funds to subsidize trips, their holiday dinner, and a gift of an orchid plant to each member at Christmas. In addition, a Highlands County student majoring in Botany or Horticulture is awarded a $1,000 scholarship.
One proud member is Beth Lamb. She has belonged to the Orchid Society since 1994. She nurtured one orchid that she has had for a long time. After Hurricane Irma that plant was almost destroyed, but has slowly recovered. Lamb decided to enter it in this year’s show. She said the judges smiled upon it and it was awarded first place. She had the privilege of naming it. She calls it ‘Memoria Pete Otway.’
Lori Coon and Susie Whitehead have also been in the society for many years. In April they will be installed as co-presidents. Coon has over 60 orchids in her yard, but Whitehead has her beat with over 80.
The annual orchid show is somewhat formal in that the plants are judged by American Orchid Society certified judges. They have to have six years judging orchids before they are certified. They judge shows all around Florida at their own expense. The Highlands County show attracts over 500 entries of which about 120 receive ribbons.
Orchid facts: There are between 25,000 to 30,000 different species in the world – 10,000 are found in the tropics. Florida is home to approximately 90 varieties of those tropical orchids.
If you want to learn more about orchids or want to join the Orchid Society of Highlands County, call Lori Coon at 863 414 3381. Newbies welcome.