Once upon a time, many years ago (1945 to be exact), two 9-year-old girls, who lived across the ocean from each other, became pen pals. Their names were Nancy (me) and Cris.
My 3-year-old sister, Linda, was hospitalized in Dayton, Ohio, for rheumatic fever (from which she recovered). Her doctor, who had been stationed in Holland during the war, gave my mother the address of a girl (Cris Plones) who was also 9 years old. (I later found out the doctor also treated Cris’ brother for rheumatic fever.)
Cris was able to speak and write in English and she returned my letter. Since that time we have gone from handwriting letters several times a year to typing them, and now e-mailing each other often. We are now 87 and 88 years old and still stay in contact.
During our young years, we wrote each other about “school things” and Cris went on to become a visiting nurse until she retired and I, a secretary. It’s been many years since Cris was in school, but she still writes well in English that I understand.
On our 30th anniversary of writing, in 1975, Cris came to Dayton, Ohio to visit for one month. Anxiously awaiting her arrival, we received a telephone call from Chicago informing us that Cris had arrived. She was so excited she forgot all her English. Upon her arrival at the airport in Vandalia, Ohio, they allowed me to go out on the tarmac to greet her. What a thrill!
We were able to visit three states and Canada, saw Niagara Falls, Mackinac Island, attended a Cincinnati Reds ball game and I took her bowling for the first time. She asked to see a funeral home because she heard about some of the ”unusual” funerals we have in America. We were able to accommodate her. Also, wanting to see a “traffic jam” in a big city, my husband, Gary, obliged her by going through Detroit at rush hour.
Our wonderful neighbors invited us to several meals, one of which was prepared by a family who had previously owned a French restaurant. They fed us what seemed at least an eight-course meal, during which time the electricity went out. This didn’t stop us from eating. As I recall, we had various wines for every course of the meal. We all ate so much that Cris was sick by the time we got home. We visited another neighbor originally from Kentucky. When we returned home, she confessed that she could not understand anything they said, due to their Kentucky drawl.
Likewise, after the baseball game we took her to dinner on a riverboat (on the Kentucky side of the Ohio River). Gary warned Cris that she might also have trouble understanding the waitresses. The inevitable happened – the waitress approached our table and said, “Hi y’all, how y’all doin’ tonight?”
My husband’s parents had a large garden and when taking Cris to visit them, she was impressed with what they grew. When we sat down to eat, there was a large platter of beautiful, delicious tomatoes – red, yellow and green. She also developed a taste for corn on the cob, which they do not have in Holland. In fact, she liked corn so much that after her return to Holland, we sent her a case of canned corn (by boat), which she frugally shared with her friends.
During her visit, we were able to track down Linda’s doctor who still lived in the area. He and his wife invited us to come for a meal at their home and we had a wonderful evening. Their two little dachshunds entertained us with their antics.
The four-week visit flew by quickly and all our relatives went to the airport to see her off after a tearful goodbye.
We moved to Naples, Florida in 1976. Two years later, Cris and her cousin, Hans, came to see us. Hans, who had never been away from home before became rather homesick but survived after we took him to see the Daytona Beach racetrack. He sat in the empty stands, waved his hands and told us he could now “die happy”. Little did we know that he was a race fan when we asked him if there was anything special he would like to see just before leaving Daytona. After touring Disney World in the heat of summer, my friends said they would be happy to go back to the motel and Cris just wanted to have a sherry by the pool.
In 1985, it was my turn to visit Holland, with Linda, taking the train from Frankfurt, Germany, where we have relatives. We were treated like royalty from Cris’ mother, taking a sconce from the wall and giving it to my sister and to me, a Novena candle, also to having a special cake made just for us. We saw the American military cemetery (Margraten) and Cris informed us that in the past, Dutch families signed up to care for a particular soldier’s grave. It was awesome.
Amsterdam, where we spent two days with Cris’ friends, was beautiful and her friends had a gorgeous four-story home on the canal. Linda and I slept in the loft after climbing a ladder to get there. We did a lot of reminiscing on that train ride back to Germany and then headed home.
To end this story, 1985 was the last time we saw each other. It is now 2023. Both of us have been retired for years. We regularly stay in touch by e-mail and often remind ourselves that we have been writing for 78 years, which seems unbelievable.