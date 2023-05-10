Once upon a time, many years ago (1945 to be exact), two 9-year-old girls, who lived across the ocean from each other, became pen pals. Their names were Nancy (me) and Cris.

My 3-year-old sister, Linda, was hospitalized in Dayton, Ohio, for rheumatic fever (from which she recovered). Her doctor, who had been stationed in Holland during the war, gave my mother the address of a girl (Cris Plones) who was also 9 years old. (I later found out the doctor also treated Cris’ brother for rheumatic fever.)

Recommended for you