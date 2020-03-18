SEBRING — The Sons of the American Revolution, Highlands Chapter This past month was very proud to award the Certificate of Commendation to Humphrey H. Pachecker and his beautiful wife, Guadalupe Martinez, by their flag chairman James Dean for exemplary patriotism in the display of the flag of the United States of America.
Humphrey arrived in the U.S. from Cuba in 1969 and enlisted in the U.S. Army Volunteers after his 18th birthday and served with the 101st Airborne Division, the Screaming Eagles.
Humphrey shows his love by taking pride in flying the American flag in his yard for everyone to see.
The Sons of the American Revolution is a proud organization of male descendants of those patriots who, during the American Revolutions, rendered loyal service to the cause of winning our freedom from England. Our monthly meetings are held the third Saturday of each month. For more information, please call James Dean at 954-524-7278.