SEBRING — Bare Wood Market in downtown Sebring, concluded its second annual Parade of Trees which benefited the Ridge Area ARC. There were 14 trees assembled in the “Market” over the course of two weeks for customers to vote on them in five categories — Drop Dead Gorgeous, This One’s Got It, Best Business, Crazy Creative and Most Whimsical.
Drop Dead Gorgeous was won by the local business Beauty Fit For A Queen. This One’s Got it was won by The Manor at Lake Jackson. Best Business went to The Children’s Museum of the Highlands. Crazy Creative was won by Jesse’s Auto Body and Most Whimsical to an individual entry, Deborah Foxworth.
Business Entries were Beauty Fit For A Queen, The Children’s Museum of the Highlands, Jesse’s Auto Body, Woof Treats, LB’s Hair Salon, Nail Niche, Kathy’s Consignment, Markland Acupuncture, The Manor at Lake Jackson, Heartland Cat Rescue, Bowman Steel. The three individuals were Bradley Deese, Deborah Foxworth and Mary Seigfreid.
A big thank you to all participants — 10 more than last year. Next year looks promising as several more businesses want to participate. And an extra special thank you to all those who purchased a tree, that money went to the ARC.