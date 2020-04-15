Paradise Women's Club donates to Elks Youth Camp

LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid Elks thanks Paradise Women’s Club for the continued support to Florida Elks Youth Camp. This Elks Florida Youth Camp is proud to accept $1,000. These funds will help support children “in need.” Elks will not just reach out to children that families are financially in need, but children that have had a loss of a parent, loss of home, abuse in-home and loss of their physical ability. As we look into the news, we all are able to see even more “needs of children.”
Lake Placid Elks are so proud and thankful for Paradise Village for the hard work they do with their fundraiser throughout the year. Children are referred to them from churches, Boys and Girls Club and their members that see a “need.”
“BPOE Elk’s mission is to mold the current generation of youth into adults that we’d be proud to have as American citizens. Our motto is to “inspire, connect, and expand.” We inspire our kids through the quality of our facilities, of our staff, and of our programming. Without electronics, we help kids build connections between themselves and their peers, their counselors, and nature. Through all of this, we have the opportunity to expand their compassion for others, their own self-confidence and their ability and desire to make an impact on the world around them,” said the Elks Lodge.
The Lodge wishes to enlighten our county about Florida Elks Youth Camp. Please visit online information about the camp, https://floridaelks.org/what-it-means-to-be-an-elk. For membership, visit the Lake Placid Elks at 200 CR 621 in Lake Placid. The Lodge is unable to email an application, just contact them at 863-465-2661.