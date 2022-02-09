Ridge Reciprocity members along with P.E.O. members in chapters across the United States and Canada, gather annually during the third week of January to honor the seven women who formed the sisterhood at Iowa Wesleyan College, Jan. 21, 1869.
What is P.E.O.? P.E.O. is an International Philanthropic Educational Organization for women. It is an organization of women helping women reach for the stars.
How? The P.E.O. Sisterhood has helped more than 116,00 women pursue educational goals by providing over $383 million in educational assistance making a difference in women’s lives through six philanthropies and a foundation. They even own/support a college they founded in 1927. Cottey College, located in Nevada, Missouri, is a nationally ranked, fully accredited, independent liberal arts and sciences college for women.
Friendship, the cornerstone of P.E.O. — the legacy left by their founders, thrives in this unique sisterhood. They will tell you, “P.E.O. exists to be a source of encouragement and support for women to realize their potential in whatever worthwhile endeavor they choose.” Members meet in local chapters which are grouped together in “Reciprocity Groups” that meet together twice a year to promote inter-chapter relationships and the sharing of information and ideas for continuing to further the well thought out principles and goals of the organization formed by those original seven founding members.
The Ridge Reciprocity Group consists of six chapters, BN, CH, DP and U in Winter Haven, CD in Lake Wales and IA in Sebring. Each chapter rotates through specific annual assignments for their Reciprocity Group. One of those assignments is the program for the annual Founder’s Day. Since they have not met in person the past two Founder’s Days due to the COVID pandemic, Mary Martha Henderson, Chapter CD, wanted this celebration to be extra special.
Mary Martha wanted to showcase the seven founding women, all exceptional individually and for their time, in authentic dress as they would have met and discussed what they wanted the premise and principals of their women’s organization to be. Over 10 months of countless hours of labor, designing, sewing over 100 yards of fabric, and fittings, and with the input and help from CD members, her vision and script for this program has come together.