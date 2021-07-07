LAKE PLACID — On a very sultry Saturday morning, June 19, Tessie Offner, Steve Turner, Gabriel Rogasner and Bill Smith traveled from the greenhouse to the planting area at Royce Ranch. They planted about 80 various plants that had been grown from babies, weeded, fertilized and nurtured by the Lake Placid Garden Club volunteers who came together once a month at the nursery.
More planting was accomplished on Wednesday, June 30.
“Thank you to all for helping and participating in this wonderful, worthwhile project,” said the Club. “Hopefully, scrub jays will return along with native birds and tortoises to this area.”