Britain Auction Sothebys

The historic Princess Diana black sheep jumper is on display at the auction house Sotheby’s in London, Monday, July 17, 2023. The ‘Worn on Several Occasions & Adored by the Fashion Icon’ jumper will be on auction headlining Sotheby’s inaugural fashion icons sale in New York this September at an Estimate of $50,000 – 80,000, 38,000-61,000 pounds.

 FRANK AUGSTEIN/AP PHOTO

LONDON (AP) — A red sweater adorned with a flock of sheep worn by the young Princess Diana is expected to sell for more than $50,000 at auction.

The playfully patterned wool jumper featuring a single black sheep amid a pattern of white ones headlines Sotheby’s online Fashion Icons sale in September.

Recommended for you