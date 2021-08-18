MEDFORD/SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Tufts University has awarded approximately 1,500 undergraduate students degrees in disciplines ranging from the sciences and engineering to the humanities and fine arts during its online degree conferral ceremony commemorating the accomplishments of the Class of 2021.
Melissa Quiros of Avon Park, graduated from the School of Arts and Sciences with a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in Community Health.
In addition to the degree conferral, the ceremony featured a keynote address by Bryan Stevenson, the acclaimed civil rights advocate and lawyer, who called on Tufts graduates to be the generation that creates “a new era of truth and justice.”