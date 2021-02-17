AVON PARK — People ask how we decide what yard will receive the Yard of the Month Award. The most deciding factor is that the property owner or resident maintains the landscape plants. The lawn can be mowed by a company. We find these yards either by recommendation or by just driving around neighborhoods. The yard at 606 Bill Head St. was discovered by an accidental turn down this road.
The street is only two blocks long and not well traveled. A raised bed with a lighthouse caught our eye. Cathy Ragan has used the lighthouse as a centerpiece for a grouping of boxwood and crotons. She has placed flamingos in the grouping to complete a beach theme. She has used other decorative figures throughout the yard, including peacocks, ducks and a family of skunks.
Along the front of the home is a row of bleeding heart vine with its red and white blooms. A poinsettia plant looks quite happy in a pot on the porch. There are several solar lights placed among the plants that light at dusk to provide a wonderland during the evening hours. This yard does not have an abundance of plant material, but the theme Cathy has used is very apparent. For bringing a bit of beauty to her neighborhood, the Avon Park Founders Garden Club presented her with the Yard of the Month Award.
To recommend a yard for this award or for information about the Founders Garden Club, phone 863-452-1927.