Rapp and Flesher

The winning team of Jaxson Rapp and Stanley Flesher from the Sebring Elks 1529 fishing tournament held May 22 on Lake Jackson. Stanley is shown holding his winning fish of 7 pounds, 4 ounces.

 Courtesy Sebring Elks Lodge 1529

SEBRING — The Sebring Elks Lodge 1529 had its second annual fishing tournament on May 22 on Lake Jackson waters. The event was a success and monies made went to support the Lodge. Twenty-five boats participated and music, food, drink and prizes were available to the guests. The winning team of Jaxson Rapp and Stanley Flesher had a combined total of five fish weighing 12 pounds, 8 ounces. Stanley’s winning fish weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces.

