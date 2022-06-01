SEBRING — The Sebring Elks Lodge 1529 had its second annual fishing tournament on May 22 on Lake Jackson waters. The event was a success and monies made went to support the Lodge. Twenty-five boats participated and music, food, drink and prizes were available to the guests. The winning team of Jaxson Rapp and Stanley Flesher had a combined total of five fish weighing 12 pounds, 8 ounces. Stanley’s winning fish weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces.
Rapp and Flesher win Elks fishing tournament
- Special to Highlands News-Sun Courtesy Sebring Elks Lodge 1529
