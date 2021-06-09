LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club is extending an invitation to one and all to participate in a floral arrangement competition at the Caladium Festival to be held July 23-25. Entries must be made of fresh flowers with no less than 80% caladiums in the design.
Color Harmony – pleasing and unified arrangement of flowers and foliage. Harmony should be evident between plant material and container. Flowers should be firm or crisp without evidence of wilting. Arrangements should be imaginative and distinctive without being bizarre. Top of the container should not be seen nor the back. Foam or other material holding the foliage should not be seen.
Ribbons and people’s choice will be given.
Arrangements must be pre-registered by July 16. Call or text Dorry Christy at 239-935-9445. The competition will be held at the Mid-Florida meeting room across from Stuart Park. Arrangements must be dropped off between 2:30-4:30 p.m. on July 22. Arrangements must be picked up between 1:30-2-30 p.m. on July 25.
If you need caladium leaves for your arrangement, contact LPGC member Ray Adelmann in Tomoka Heights at 863-446-7844. The Lake Placid Garden Club would like to thank you for your participation and support of this event.
LPGC Tip — Some Garden Club members put the leaves in a bathtub of cold water overnight prior to making the arrangement.