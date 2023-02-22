AVON PARK — The Blue Star Marker is a project of the National Garden Club that goes across the United States. It is a perpetual memorial to the men and women of the Armed Forces of the United States – past, present and future. All U.S. highways in Florida have been memorialized, along with the entire interstate system, including the Sunshine Parkway.
The Blue Star Marker in Avon Park sits on the point where Main Street meets U.S. 27. The marker was dedicated in 1965. For the past several years, the Avon Park Founders Garden Club has been doing landscape work around the marker, cleaned the marker and repainted the lettering. When FDOT did road work on U.S. 27, all the landscape material was removed but the marker was left in place.