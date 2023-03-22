Book Review - Commitment

This cover image released by Knopf shows "Commitment" by Mona Simpson.

 KNOPF via AP

”Commitment,” by Mona Simpson (Alfred A. Knopf)

Mona Simpson’s latest novel “Commitment” is a minimalist masterpiece, exploring the large and small ways that a diagnosis of mental illness affects a family. In a story utterly devoid of car crashes, murders, abductions and explosions, Simpson bears down on the truly important questions about life — home, work, love and family.

