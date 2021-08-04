LAKE PLACID — On Thursday, July 29, the Lake Placid Noon Rotary was visited by the Dragon’s Den from Lake Placid Middle School.
Principal Shane Ward and Para-Professional Michael Ridgeway updated the Rotarians on the continuing basic needs program that has been serving the school since 2017. Students who need food, clothing or supplies are given what they need at the Dragon’s Den. Supplies and funding are provided entirely by community donations.
About 25 to 30 students per week receive assistance; during the last school year, more than 130 different students were helped. Supplies are distributed discreetly to avoid embarrassment and the items are carried home to ensure the student gets a nutritious meal. Often, food is shared among the family. Ridgeway shared a story about a family who was helped and after their needs became less, they responded by making donations back to the program, illustrating the appreciation from the families.
The Lake Placid Noon Rotary presented a considerable amount of food, some cash donations from members and a check for $1,200 to the Dragon’s Den. The $1,200 was part of the funds raised from the World Famous Wild Game Dinner, held annually in December.
To support the Dragon’s Den, donations can be made at the front office of Lake Placid Middle School. Favorite items are ramen noodles, peanut butter, jelly, pop tarts, cereal, canned ravioli and microwavable macaroni and cheese.
The Lake Placid Noon Rotary meets on Thursdays at the Masonic Lodge in Lake Placid. For more information about the club or the Wild Game Dinner, visit LPNR.com.