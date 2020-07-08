Sinness named to Troy University Provost’s List
TROY, ALABAMA — Jade Sinness of Sebring, has been named to the Provost’s List at Troy University for the Spring Semester/Term 4 of the 2019/2020 academic year. The Provost’s List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65.
Saenz named to University of New Hampshire’s Dean’s List
DURHAM, NEW HAMPSHIRE — Joshua Saenz of Sebring, has been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for earning Highest Honors for the spring 2020 semester. Saenz is majoring in Mathematics.