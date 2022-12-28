LAKE PLACID — A farewell party was held for Sandy Otway, publicity chair with the Lake Placid Garden Club, at the Tropical Winery on U.S. 27 in Lake Placid. Otway has been an active and constant influence for the past 19 years at the Lake Placid Garden Club, fulfilling and helping to create many programs and holding positions to help the club.
Otway and her husband Pete enjoyed being involved in their community, always looking to help in fundraising projects. A scholarship program was created in her late husband Peter’s name. He was a former teacher. The scholarship is to benefit students in Lake Placid.