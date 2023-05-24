Avon Park Harebells (Crotalaria avonensis) is a low growing herbaceous plant in the pea family with small yellow flowers endemic to Florida (found nowhere else). It prefers to grow in, and is adapted to, high and dry scrub habitats found on the Lake Wales Ridge, a ribbon of ancient sand dunes that runs down the middle of peninsular Florida.

Much of this high and dry scrub habitat has been converted to other land uses that are not compatible for Avon Park Harebells, so this plant now naturally occurs in only three places between central Highlands and southern Polk counties. Due to loss of habitat, its low rate of seed production, and other factors, this is one of the rarest plants in Florida and according to the US Fish and Wildlife Service; it is ‘at grave danger of extinction’ and ‘without active and concerted conservation efforts, this species may be lost’.

