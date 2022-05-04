SEBRING — The Sebring Elks Lodge 1529 are very thankful for the love and dedication shown by the May Elk of the Month. Ron Schilffarth has been a steady force in the success of this Lodge and has given many years of volunteering to Elkdom and especially to the Sebring Elks. Ron has been a “true and faithful member” and has held the position of Esquire for 13 years.
Throughout these years, he worked Bingo and did outside landscaping at the Lodge. Ron has worked hundreds of hours in our kitchen both on Tuesday and Friday nights as well as special events. He currently is in charge of fish nights and the baking of most all of the breads served.
Ron worked overseas and he and his wife Suzanne (who is also an Elk) lived in China and Korea for seven years. After retiring, they toured the USA for 2.5 years in an RV and finally settled in Sebring in 2005. The Schilffarths have 3 children and 6 grandchildren.
“Thank you, Ron, for all that you have done and continue to do.”