Highlands County has Miss Highlands County, Miss Soda Pop, and Miss Avon Park. Soon to join them will be Lake Placid’s Little Miss Caladium.
“This pageant is meant to be fun, light-hearted, something to bring the community together,” said Taylor Bittner, the pageant coordinator with support of the Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce. “That’s the purpose of it, to have fun and allow the community to support our youth.”
Bittner Bridal in Lake Placid is sponsoring the Little Miss Caladium pageant during the Caladium Festival this year. The pageant is for young ladies ages 6-8 who are residents of Highlands County.
“I thought, ‘It’s about time somebody stepped up and put together a pageant showcasing Lake Placid and all the special things we have,’” Bittner said. She’s no stranger to stepping up to fill the community’s needs.
Born and raised in Highlands County, Bittner has always been involved in pageants. In 2008, she was crowned Miss Lake Placid. But she admits, “I found it really tough to find gowns. We had to drive to Orlando or south Florida all the time … The community needed a place that could offer a little bit of luxury and wedding gowns and special occasion gowns.”
Bittner Bridal, which opened this past January, is a boutique that offers designer bridal gowns, as well as prom, pageant and eveningwear gowns. It’s a unique experience with private appointments and one-on-one small-town customer service.
“We really pride ourselves on being involved in the community,” Bittner said. They are members of the Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce and the Sebring Chamber of Commerce, and they enjoy mutual support with other small businesses in the community.
Little Miss Caladium, Bittner explained, will benefit the contestants by, “allowing creativity in their outfits, community involvement by participating in the pageant, and being proud of their town.”
To demonstrate their town pride, contestants must wear festive outfits showcasing the caladium colors. “This may be a dress, romper, or summer outfit,” Bittner explained.
Contestants will be judged on stage presence and, primarily, on the creativity of their outfit in caladium colors. The registration form also asks contestants about their favorite food and their favorite place to go in Highlands County. Their answers will be read as they cross the stage.
According to Bittner, this pageant is great for first-timers. There are no interviews, no prerequisites and no practices. It’s a non-contract pageant, so there’s no requirement to show up for appearances and events. “Anybody can do it,” she said. “It’s not about ballgowns or anything fancy ... it’s light and fun.”
Registration form and fee deadline is Saturday, July 8. Registration fee is $35. Information and forms can be found at caladiumfestival.org.
There will be one winner and one Most Festive Outfit award. The judges are the 2023 DeSoto County Watermelon Queen Ashlyn Billings and Watermelon Jubilee Amaryllis Rodriguez.
The pageant will be held during the Caladium Festival on Friday, July 28 at 3 p.m. at the Pavilion at Stewart Park, 113 E. Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid.