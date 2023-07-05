Highlands County has Miss Highlands County, Miss Soda Pop, and Miss Avon Park. Soon to join them will be Lake Placid’s Little Miss Caladium.

“This pageant is meant to be fun, light-hearted, something to bring the community together,” said Taylor Bittner, the pageant coordinator with support of the Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce. “That’s the purpose of it, to have fun and allow the community to support our youth.”

