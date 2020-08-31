SEBRING — The Sebring Elks 1529 proudly selects Ralph Young to be Elk of the Month for September 2020. He has been a member for 12 years and was the Lecturing Knight for three consecutive years with the Elk. Ralph is Chairperson for Member Bingo as well as one of the callers and also volunteers monthly for our Charity Bingo.
Ralph believes in what the Elks stands for and is very active in bringing in new members. Ralph was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, and graduated from Garden City High School. He retired as General Manager of a trucking company and public warehouse in Detroit.
Ralph has three children; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Ralph and his wife Emma have been married six years and are permanent residents of Sebring. Thank you Ralph for all you do and for the example you set.