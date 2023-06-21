On Friday, June 9, the Sebring Elks held its annual Flag Day Ceremony commemorating the birth of the American flag. Past Exalted Ruler Wainetta Holmes presided and Past District Deputy Jim Mason officiated over the history of the flag, explaining the importance of banners and flags throughout the history of the world.
There were 80 members and guests in attendance and each one was given an American flag that was pinned over their heart. Sebring High School’s Junior ROTC members carried in the eight flags.