Elks new officers

Back row, from left: Bob Lewis, two-year Trustee; Reggie Lemmen, Organist; Jonathan Spiegel, Exalted Ruler; Joe Stockenberg, Leading Knight; Ron Schilffarth, Esquire. Front row, from left: Rob Lipscomb, Tiler; Gwen Clark, Lecturing Knight; Stacy Hill, one-year Trustee; Ronna Mason, PER — chaplain; Diane Morse, Loyal Knight; Ken Wheeler, three-year Trustee; Joy Rink, treasurer; Judy Hanson, PER — secretary; and Buddy Richards, Inner Guard.

 COURTESY PHOTO

SEBRING — Installation of Sebring Elks 1529 Officers for 2022-2023 was held on March 24. The new officers will officially take over on April 1. The new officers are Bob Lewis, two-year Trustee; Reggie Lemmen, organist; Jonathan Spiegel, Exalted Ruler; Joe Stockenberg, Leading Knight; Ron Schilffarth, Esquire; Rob Lipscomb, Tiler; Gwen Clark, Lecturing Knight; Stacy Hill, one-year Trustee; Ronna Mason, PER — chaplain; Diane Morse, Loyal Knight; Ken Wheeler, three-year Trustee; Joy Rink, treasurer; Judy Hanson, PER — secretary; and Buddy Richards, Inner Guard.

