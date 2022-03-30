SEBRING — Installation of Sebring Elks 1529 Officers for 2022-2023 was held on March 24. The new officers will officially take over on April 1. The new officers are Bob Lewis, two-year Trustee; Reggie Lemmen, organist; Jonathan Spiegel, Exalted Ruler; Joe Stockenberg, Leading Knight; Ron Schilffarth, Esquire; Rob Lipscomb, Tiler; Gwen Clark, Lecturing Knight; Stacy Hill, one-year Trustee; Ronna Mason, PER — chaplain; Diane Morse, Loyal Knight; Ken Wheeler, three-year Trustee; Joy Rink, treasurer; Judy Hanson, PER — secretary; and Buddy Richards, Inner Guard.
Sebring Elks 1529 picks new officers
- Special to Highlands News-Sun Courtesy Sebring Elks 1529
