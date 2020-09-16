SEBRING — The Sebring Elks Lodge 1529 has once again been able to get a grant from Elks National. This year the Board of Directors requested the $3,500 grant to be awarded to NU-Hope.
NU-Hope is a private not-for-profit organization that provides services to those over 60 years of age. The services come in many forms: Nutritional (home-delivered meals, etc.), In-home (personal care, etc.), Caregiver services (education and training, etc.) as well as exercise/health and transportation. Their goal is “to promote the well-being of seniors and to reduce nursing home placement.”
This year more than any other year, the needs of our Seniors has greatly increased due to COVID-19. Sadly one of NU-Hope’s main sources of income is their annual golf tournament, which has been canceled.
“The Sebring Elks is proud to be able to assist them in this dire time,” the Lodge said.