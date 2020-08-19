SEBRING — The Sebring Elks 1529 participated in the COVID-19 Relief Funding by requesting monies from a new grant which the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks instituted this year. The Spotlight Grant of $2,000 was awarded to the Lodge. The purpose of this grant is “to shine a light on issues facing all communities such as hunger.”
These monies were presented to Mary Van Hooreweghe, office manager of the Heartland Food Bank by Sebring Elks Exalted Ruler, Wainetta Holmes. Two hundred and twenty-six pounds of food was also brought in from donations from Elk members and participants from the Lodge’s Charity Bingo. The food drive is an ongoing project as this is the second drop off so far this summer. Pictured left to right are ER Wainetta Holmes and Mary Van Hooreweghe.