SEBRING — The Sebring Elks Lodge 1529 proudly celebrated Flag Day (the birth of the American flag) at the regular Lodge meeting on Thursday, June 18. Exalted Ruler Wainetta Holmes and PDD Jim Mason resided over the beautiful ceremony giving the history of our Flag.
The Lodge pianist Jan Funk played patriotic music such as “Yankee Doodle,” Hail Columbia,” “Star-Spangled Banner,” “America,” and “God Bless America.”
During the ritual, President Woodrow Wilson’s quote was read: “This Flag, which we honor and under which we serve, is the emblem of our unity, our power, our thought and shape of this nation. It has no other character than that which we give it from generation to generation. The choices are ours.”