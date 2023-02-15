SEBRING — Sarah Carter, a member of Sebring Elks #1529, presented a $1,000 check on Jan. 31 to retired U.S. Army Colonel Michael Borders, chairman of the Florida Medal of Honor Memorial Inc.
The Sebring Elks are very excited about supporting this project. The money came from the Matching Florida State Elks Grant 2022-2023, and Sebring #1529 will be working hard this coming year to obtain more grants.
The mission for the Florida Medal of Honor Memorial & Museum is “To construct and maintain a perpetual memorial and museum that honors the Florida Medal of Honor recipients, of which there are currently 24, and ensures that they are never forgotten.”
The memorial will be at 442 S. Eucalyptus St., in downtown Sebring. In 1990, U.S. Congress designated March 25 as “National Medal of Honor Day.” Therefore, to coincide with this date, on March 25, there will be a memorial ribbon cutting, and on March 25, 2024, there will be a museum ribbon cutting when the museum opens.