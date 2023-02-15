Sebring Elks presentation

Florida Medal of Honor Memorial, Inc. officers are, from left: Sarah Carter, secretary; Colonel Michael Borders, chairman; and Don Laycock, project manager.

 COURTESY/SEBRING ELKS #1529

SEBRING — Sarah Carter, a member of Sebring Elks #1529, presented a $1,000 check on Jan. 31 to retired U.S. Army Colonel Michael Borders, chairman of the Florida Medal of Honor Memorial Inc.

The Sebring Elks are very excited about supporting this project. The money came from the Matching Florida State Elks Grant 2022-2023, and Sebring #1529 will be working hard this coming year to obtain more grants.

