SEBRING — The Sebring Elks Lodge 1529 is establishing an amazing track record with membership growth. In the month of April, we have initiated 12 new members and invite all to visit the Lodge and see what we are all about. Friendship and charitable community works are the mainstay of this Lodge. Contact the office at 863-385-8647 to see how you can become a part of this organization.
This month we were blessed with three families becoming a part of our organization: the Spiegel family, the Goins family and the three aunts of our member Amanda Woodham.