SEBRING — The Sebring Elks Lodge 1529 participated in the 22nd annual Softball Classic on April 2 at the Highlands County Sports Complex in Sebring. This event was hosted by the Aktion Club of Highlands County where more than 130 athletes participated.
Athletes with disabilities played on four different teams with partners in the community. There was also teams consisting of athletes with disabilities who participated in various softball skills. They were divided into three levels based on their abilities.
The Sebring Elks Lodge donated $700 from their charity account. The funds will be used to provide various sports and recreational activities for the members and others with disabilities so they can continue to get exercise and socialization.
Exalted Ruler Jonathan Spiegel was asked to throw out the first pitch to start the games. He said Aktion Club Advisor Cindy Marshall did a great job organizing the tournament and Highlands County is lucky to have such a dedicated person who does all this with a smile and a lot of energy.