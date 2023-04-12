SEBRING — The Sebring Elks Lodge 1529 participated in the 22nd annual Softball Classic on April 2 at the Highlands County Sports Complex in Sebring. This event was hosted by the Aktion Club of Highlands County where more than 130 athletes participated.

Athletes with disabilities played on four different teams with partners in the community. There was also teams consisting of athletes with disabilities who participated in various softball skills. They were divided into three levels based on their abilities.

