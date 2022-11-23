SEBRING — The Sebring Elks Lodge 1529 initiated nine American citizens into the Order on Nov. 3, 2022. As the Sebring Elks grow, the community benefits. This benevolent organization serves the area by all the good deeds it does, sponsoring little league teams, feeding the underprivileged, helping veterans, and supporting other local organizations that help those in need. The requirements are: must be an American citizen and must believe in God. If you want to be part of this organization and want to meet new people, socialize and support your community, call 863-385-8647.
Sebring Elks welcome new members
- Special to Highlands News-Sun from Sebring Elks Lodge #1529
