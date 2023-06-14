SEBRING — Each year, the Garden Club of Sebring awards a scholarship to a Highlands County graduating senior. This year, however, due to a successful card party fundraiser, they were able to award two scholarships of $1,200. After reviewing six applications from Sebring High School, the board made their choice.
Harley Madison Wade, who is the daughter of Eric and Laura Wade, met all requirements and plans to attend Santa Fe College in Gainesville and then transfer to University of Florida to study interior and landscaping design. Harley’s extracurricular activities included swim team, National Honor Society, Senior Spirit Team and Highlands Lakeside Theatre. She graduated with a 3.935 grade point average.