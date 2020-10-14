SEBRING — The first meeting of the Sebring Breakfast Lions Club was held Oct. 1 at the Havana Restaurant and Bakery.
Chip Kunka, District Governor, was introduced by President Beverly Borowski. District Governor Kunka has been a Lion for 46 years and has served at all Club levels and numerous district levels. Mr. Kunka’s theme for this year is “Let The Adventure Begin.” In these troubled times everything is new and challenging, but doable. District Governor Kunka was given a donation for the Florida Lions Foundation For The Blind.
“Seeking new members and serving the community with kindness and diligence to succeed in the work of the Lions in helping the blind is our motto for this year,: the Club said.
The Sebring Breakfast Lions Club will begin testing preschools soon. The Club will be selling programs at the Twelve Hours of Sebring Race and is seeking volunteers to work. The race will be held Nov. 11-13.
Those interested in volunteering, please call President Borowski at 717-792-3185.