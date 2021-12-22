Sebring Village collects for veterans

SEBRING — For the fourth consecutive year, the residents of Sebring Village Mobile Home Park on Schumacher Drive have contributed gifts for the Highlands County Veterans In Need program. Yearly, Highlands County Veterans Service puts on a Christmas season dinner for veterans in need in Highlands County.
Carol Colon, with the assistance of Marc Zahn, have gathered donations of basic clothing, snacks and necessities for the generous residence of Sebring Village MHP. The residents place the gifts in gift bags and place them at the angel tag tree in the clubhouse. These are then taken to the Veterans Services building where they will be given to each veteran, along with a ham dinner with all the fixings. This year, over a 120 bags full of gifts were donated.
Contributions of food and gifts come from throughout the area to assist and honor many of our veterans during what could be a lackluster holiday season for some. Helping veterans who may have to do without some of the basics, that’s what makes this time of year so special for many of us. With the donations of food, clothing and basic necessities, may of our veterans will have a much happier holiday.