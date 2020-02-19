Dr. Thomas Leitzel, President of South Florida State College, spoke at the February meeting of the Daughters of the American Revolution at the the Inn on the Lakes. He presented an overview of the programs that are offered at the College including an intriguing study of robot electronics.
He highlighted the many accomplishments and successes of the students and faculty. The audience was impressed with what a true treasure we have in our county.
The next meeting of the DAR will be held on Monday, March 2. We will be learning about American Heritage Craft Projects. Call Pat at 386-4474 for more information.