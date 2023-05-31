Untied shoelaces and a good deed to prevent an accidental mishap from occurring led to the discovery of a young artist.
After helping tie the shoelaces, the Good Samaritan slowed her pace to work one day when she was greeted with and presented a beautiful beaded bracelet along with a barrage of verbal gratitude and “thank God for you” praises.
When asked about the bracelets, the young lady said, “I make them.”
Nathalie Champion is 39 years of age. She was born in Peru and moved to Port St. Lucie when she was only 3 years old. She has lived in Sebring since her early 20s.
Nathalie met her husband, Matthew Champion, through her mom at Lakeshore Mall in Sebring where her mom owned a shop called Creations by Mafeza. Matthew Champion was a security officer at the mall at the time. The Champions have been happily married for nine years.
Nathalie Champion has a learning disability that causes delays in response due to short memory and not really understanding at first. Her big heart and talent overshadows anything that her disabilities reveal.
She injured her knee on a coffee table a couple of years ago causing her to walk with a limp and with a walker. She explained it’s very painful but she is pressing to do all she can to get better.
She was proud to some of her amazing works of art that she’s sold at events around the town. All items are different and unique.
This has become her main source of income due to her inability to go back to work after her knee injury. She prays to one day be able to return to the workforce or that her jewelry business will grow to a place where it can become a consistent main source of income for her.
“I want my jewelry to make people smile. I want them to feel the love that I put into each piece when they wear it,” Nathalie chuckles. “My mom is my inspiration. She has been with me and encouraged me all my life. Mom is the reason I started making jewelry as a teenager. She instilled being productive citizens in me and my sister.”
“I love Sebring and I’m very thankful for the support of those who have purchased my jewelry. My husband is my support and help. We love each other so much,” Nathalie shared as she looked over at Matthew.