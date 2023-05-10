Kromholz inducted into Phi Kappa Phi
Lucas Kromholz of Sebring was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Kromholz was initiated at University of Florida.
Kromholz is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Mei Bowman graduates Flagler College
Flagler College celebrated the academic and personal accomplishments of more than 450 graduates at the Class of 2023 Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 6.
Mei Bowman, a graduate from Sebring, was honored with a Bachelor of Arts degree in TIMC. Now, Bowman joins Flagler’s robust alumni network, a group of people who continue to prove the value of a Flagler education.