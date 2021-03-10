SEBRING — The Sebring High School Chapter of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) has recently received the results for their district competition, which consists of several counties. Members in the chapter had the opportunity to compete in various events, against members of other chapters in District 18 which includes Highlands, Hardee, Desoto, Manatee and Sarasota counties. We are proud to say that most of our members placed in the Top 5 of these events, and thus will be able to continue to the State Competition.
The school would like to show appreciation for the Sebring High School FBLA Chapter by congratulating the following members on their placements after the District 18 competition:
Business Calculations: Alexander Tsakalos, third place; Introduction to Business: Aidan Cintron, second place, and Akilah Challa, fourth place; Introduction to Business Procedures: Angela Huang, first place; Introduction to FBLA: Natalie Gomez, second place; Introduction to Information Technology: Christian Inabnett, first place; Introduction to Public Speaking: Glarysvette Delgado, second place; Introduction to Parliamentary Procedures: Ralee Barnett, first place; Personal Finance: Nigel Kitson, third place; Political Science: Dinorah Guerrero, fifth place; Introduction to Financial Math: Beniah Bikar; Introduction to Business: Isabel Guerra.
Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda, Inc. (FBLA-PBL) is the oldest and largest national organization for students preparing for careers in business. FBLA-PBL prepares students for real-world professional experiences. Members gain a competitive edge for college and career successes. More than a quarter of a million students participate in this dynamic leadership organization.