Sinness honored at Troy University
TROY, ALABAMA — Jade Sinness of Sebring has been named to the Chancellor’s List at Troy University for the Fall Semester, Term 2 of the 2022-2023 academic year. The Chancellor’s List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0.
Gross makes Dean’s List at GSSU
AMERICUS, GEORGIA — Austin Gross, a resident of Avon Park, made the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Georgia Southwestern State University and was among 596 students recognized for scholastic achievement. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.