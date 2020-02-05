BURLINGTON, VERMONT — Meagan Smith of Lake Placid, Florida, has been named to the Champlain College Dean's List for the Fall 2019 semester.
Students on the Dean's List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the semester.
Founded in 1878, Champlain College is a small, not-for-profit, private college in Burlington, Vermont, with additional campuses in Montreal, Canada, and Dublin, Ireland. Champlain offers a traditional undergraduate experience from its beautiful campus overlooking Lake Champlain, and more than 90 residential undergraduate and online undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificates. Champlain's distinctive career-driven approach to higher education embodies the notion that true learning occurs when information and experience come together to create knowledge.
Champlain College is included in the Princeton Review's The Best 385 Colleges: 2020 Edition. It was named a "Most Innovative School" (for the fifth year in a row), ranked among the top 100 Regional Universities in the North, and is featured as "One of the Best Undergraduate Teaching Programs" and a "Best Value School" by U.S. News & World Report. The Fiske Guide to Colleges for 2020 calls Champlain one of the "Best and Most Interesting Schools" in the United States, Canada and Great Britain. Champlain is also a 2020 College of Distinction. For more information, visit champlain.edu.