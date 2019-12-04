LAKE PLACID — On Sunday, Nov. 24, A Tellabration (an international weekend of storytelling help around the world) was held at Sunshine RV Resort’s clubhouse. The audience was entertained by five storytellers from South and Central Florida. Jerry Smith from Winter Park; Pam Minton, Dr. Joel Ming, both From Ft. Myers; Hank Matson and Donna Wilson, both from Lake Placid. All are members of the Florida Storytelling Association. Personal stories, old folktales and cowboy poetry was enjoyed by all.
Donna Wilson would like to start a storytelling group in Lake Placid. If you are interested in sharing a story, poem, personal story or just listen, please contact her at 740-602-1669. She will create a mailing list and let you know when it begins.
Dr. Joel Ying is president of the Florida Storytelling Association, and he would like to invite young and old to the Florida Storytelling Festival in Mt. Dora, taking place January 23-26.
Performances, Story Swaps, Workshhops, Youthful Voices, Free Front Porch Storytelling and Story Slam Competition are all on the schedule. This festival is for all ages, come for the day or spend the weekend. If interested go to the official site flstory.com.